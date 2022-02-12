Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $267.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.30 and its 200-day moving average is $270.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

