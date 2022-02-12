Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $399.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

