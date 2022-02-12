Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $102,244,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $80,764,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $80,472,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

DTM opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.