Shelton Capital Management Sells 22 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.52 and a 200 day moving average of $609.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.