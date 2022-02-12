Shelton Capital Management Sells 301 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

