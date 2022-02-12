Shelton Capital Management Takes $204,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American States Water by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 10.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

