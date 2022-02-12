Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

