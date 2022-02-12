Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $978.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,479.61.

SHOP stock opened at $854.00 on Friday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,378.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.