Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $978.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,479.61.

SHOP stock opened at $854.00 on Friday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,378.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

