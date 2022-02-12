Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $978.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,479.61.
SHOP stock opened at $854.00 on Friday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,378.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.