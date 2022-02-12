Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Purchases A$144,500.00 in Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Steven (Steve) Crane purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$144,500.00 ($102,482.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

