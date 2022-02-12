Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Grows By 673.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 673.1% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.17) price target for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

