Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Drops By 83.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.41.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

