Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rises By 1,333.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AZMTF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZMTF shares. Societe Generale raised Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

