Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Increases By 700.0%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

