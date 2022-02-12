Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 3,000.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.