Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 3,000.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
Bouygues Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.