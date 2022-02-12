Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Drops By 80.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brambles in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

