Short Interest in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Expands By 786.8%

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 786.8% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CING stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

