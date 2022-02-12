Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Decreases By 68.9%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 856,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 243,884 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 76,348 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 564,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

DLCA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

