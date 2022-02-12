Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 68.4%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FID. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

