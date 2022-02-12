Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 87.0%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,659,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 374,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 413,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 105,797 shares during the period.

SNSR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

