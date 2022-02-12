Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Rises By 250.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 55.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.64. 3,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

