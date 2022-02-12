Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Declines By 99.6%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JFHHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.73) to GBX 228 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.