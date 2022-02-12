Short Interest in Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Drops By 80.0%

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NHMD traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 5,718,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,667. Nate’s Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

