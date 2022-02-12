Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Increases By 490.0%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Get Opsens alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.