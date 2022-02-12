Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Expands By 900.0%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REOS opened at $0.09 on Friday. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

