Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Rises By 508.3%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 508.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE:RSF opened at $19.47 on Friday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.