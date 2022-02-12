Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Rises By 469.0%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 469.0% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) by 295.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $4.16 on Friday. Save Foods has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 734.41%.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

