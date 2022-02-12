Short Interest in Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Rises By 762.5%

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGZ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Star Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

