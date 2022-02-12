Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Drops By 66.7%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
STCB opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.60.
Starco Brands Company Profile
