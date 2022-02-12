Short Interest in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Increases By 300.0%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,343,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVAC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

