Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Grows By 6,500.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TOEYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.