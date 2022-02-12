Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Grows By 6,500.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TOEYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Toro Energy Company Profile
