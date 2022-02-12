Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Expands By 525.0%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WFTSF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

