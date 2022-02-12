Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $85.19 and last traded at $86.42. Approximately 1,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 259,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.34.

Specifically, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.