Simon Property Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

NYSE:SPG opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.