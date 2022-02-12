Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Simply stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Simply has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

