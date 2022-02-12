Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 407.4% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

