Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of SMGZY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

