Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the highest is $3.84. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.92. 425,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,436. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $187.05 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

