Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Up 57,407.7% in January

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,600 shares, an increase of 57,407.7% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 108,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

