SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Down 73.5% in January

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GIGE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

