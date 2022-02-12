Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SONX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.32.

Sonendo stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Analysts predict that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,822,000.

Sonendo Company Profile

