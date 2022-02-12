Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SON stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,456. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.
SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
