Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,456. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

