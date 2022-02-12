Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.