Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

SON traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

