Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. Sonos has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

