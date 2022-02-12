SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $382,324.84 and approximately $79,062.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.06 or 0.06895896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,211.55 or 0.99924653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006374 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

