Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 25%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s share price dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 200,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 276,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
