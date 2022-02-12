Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 25%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s share price dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 200,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 276,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

