Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits Market Cap of $16.98 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $996,721.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.38 or 0.06895027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.26 or 1.00072768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00049059 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 100,840,555 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

