SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $26.77. 231,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

