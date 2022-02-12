SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lessened by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $482.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $438.81 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day moving average is $500.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

