SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 40,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,833,561 shares.The stock last traded at $494.37 and had previously closed at $495.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.13.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.